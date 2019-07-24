HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 34.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

HUBS stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $181.73. 4,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,164. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $192.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $1,520,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,810,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,582 shares of company stock worth $18,725,177 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

