Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.21% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, President James D. Neff acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $55,195.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,238.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBNC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

