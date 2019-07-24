Horizen Price Reaches $6.40 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $44.50 million and $975,435.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $6.40 or 0.00064773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, COSS and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00719783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00224274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003444 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000572 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 6,953,900 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, COSS, Upbit, DragonEX, OKEx, Graviex, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

