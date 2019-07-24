Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $175,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,976,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Home Depot by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,260,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,583,000 after buying an additional 158,174 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.78. 271,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.17. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

