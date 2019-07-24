Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.27. 74,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.17. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

