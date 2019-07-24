Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6725 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Holly Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 155.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.1%.

NYSE:HEP opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

