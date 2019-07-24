HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.258-2.32563185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.

HNI stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 400,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,851. HNI has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.25.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. HNI had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on shares of HNI and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

