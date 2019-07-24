Hiveterminal Token Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.44 million and $37,366.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00298049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.01688561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.