Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. Hilton Hotels also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.78-3.85 EPS.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,035. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

