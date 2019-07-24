Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $94.04. 48,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,464,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,747,000 after buying an additional 667,995 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,102,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,584,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,790,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

