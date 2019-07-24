Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.32-3.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. 140,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 216.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 106,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

