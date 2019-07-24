Hexavest Inc. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,482 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $88,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. 5,667,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,957,139. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

