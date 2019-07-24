Hexavest Inc. Sells 356,922 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 356,922 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $121,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,021,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,397,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

