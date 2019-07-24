Hexavest Inc. Sells 11,249 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $37,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 931,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $142,785,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,001,000 after buying an additional 90,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.61. The company had a trading volume of 354,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,497. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.05 and a fifty-two week high of $308.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $356.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Talend to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.57.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.