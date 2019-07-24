Hexavest Inc. Sells 103,507 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,507 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,106,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,480,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,547 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,275,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after acquiring an additional 976,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,579,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,389,000 after acquiring an additional 931,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. 16,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.