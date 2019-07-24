Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.09. 5,503,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

