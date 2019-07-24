Hexavest Inc. Purchases Shares of 475,994 Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,075,000. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.06% of Corteva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

NASDAQ CTVA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 8,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,333,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

