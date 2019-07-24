Hexavest Inc. Purchases 204,774 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,774 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $53,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $4,599,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $87.59. 2,207,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.54.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

