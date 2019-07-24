Hexavest Inc. Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 214,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $156,689,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,207,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,903 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 33.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,986,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,332 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,374,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,877,000 after purchasing an additional 944,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $41,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,647. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Life Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Axel Springer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.