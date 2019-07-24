Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,505 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.26% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 858.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 44.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Taylor Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. 17,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,514. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

BPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

