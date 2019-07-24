Hexavest Inc. Invests $39.33 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,215,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,000. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.22% of KeyCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 9,992,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,417,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

