Hexavest Inc. Invests $3.65 Million in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 40,898 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TH Capital lifted their price target on NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.55.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,339. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $289.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.63.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

