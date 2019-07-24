Hexavest Inc. Has $41.88 Million Stock Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,871 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.27% of HCP worth $41,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HCP by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,704,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,507 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,036,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,473,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,260,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,652,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered GTT Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

HCP traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 59.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.