Hexavest Inc. Has $30.33 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,248,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 18,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,080,000 after purchasing an additional 441,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,787,470,000 after purchasing an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $175.31. 28,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

