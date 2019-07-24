Hexavest Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300,026 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,867,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,041 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,624,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 205,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 592,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 436,396 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,313. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

