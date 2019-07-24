Hexavest Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 71,257 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $26,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Motco lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.77. 263,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $193.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Mandom in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

