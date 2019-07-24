Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.43% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director John Poyhonen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Waage Christian bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,101,000 after purchasing an additional 439,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 236,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.59. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

