Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.00

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 133428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.21).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

