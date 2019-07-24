Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.35

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.35 and last traded at $109.33, with a volume of 1404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.65 million for the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 15.36%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

