Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. 6,154,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,200. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.54%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

