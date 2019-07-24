Head-To-Head Comparison: SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) versus Eagle Bulk Shipping (NYSE:EGLE)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -28.79% -13.17% -6.56% Eagle Bulk Shipping 4.07% 2.25% 1.27%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SEACOR Marine and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.73, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Risk and Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $253.61 million 1.14 -$77.61 million N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $310.09 million 1.30 $12.57 million $0.18 30.50

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats SEACOR Marine on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.