HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.89

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and traded as low as $39.35. HCI Group shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

HCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $338.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.43 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Loreen M. Spencer purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,073.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,073.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 52,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.