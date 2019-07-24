Harley-Davidson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,984 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,015% compared to the typical volume of 1,165 put options.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $73,602.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

HOG opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

