Hardy Oil & Gas (LON:HDY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.40

Hardy Oil & Gas plc (LON:HDY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $7.67. Hardy Oil & Gas shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 388,781 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Hardy Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:HDY)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

