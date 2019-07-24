Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,623 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $117,980,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,817,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,356,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USFD. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $19.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 23,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $843,834.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,390.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,589 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,485 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. 10,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,907. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

