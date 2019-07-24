Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,916,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $591,653,000 after purchasing an additional 486,443 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,031,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $574,057,000 after purchasing an additional 213,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $504,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,096,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $357,227,000 after buying an additional 290,905 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.26.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,891. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

