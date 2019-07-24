Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 189,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,957.50, a PEG ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,225. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

