Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,745,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32,925.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,683,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,320,000 after buying an additional 1,678,217 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 710,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,462,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 217,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,275,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 902,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

