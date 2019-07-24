Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. 2,523,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,445. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

