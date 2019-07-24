Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $415,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 43.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $3,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.03. 400,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.65. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.