Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,370 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $468,943,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,413,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,401,000 after buying an additional 3,158,088 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,522,000 after buying an additional 2,494,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after buying an additional 1,724,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,423,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,995,000 after buying an additional 671,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,907.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $157,694.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,327 shares of company stock worth $2,439,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.01.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.