Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,436 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

