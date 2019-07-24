Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,170.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,795 shares of company stock worth $10,679,608. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.57. 18,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.39. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

