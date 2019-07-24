Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. 9,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,276. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

