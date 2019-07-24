Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 148.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Raytheon by 670.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $183.22. The company had a trading volume of 841,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,153. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $210.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

