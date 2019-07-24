Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million.

GNTY stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.03. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $135,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

