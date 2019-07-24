Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.33

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 3075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

GNLN has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Savara and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered Magellan Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54.

In other news, major shareholder Jacoby & Co. Inc. sold 368,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $5,819,581.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sasha Kadey sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $110,401.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,315 shares of company stock worth $6,012,780.

Greenlane Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

