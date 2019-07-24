Grassi Investment Management Purchases 1,420 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $40,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 69.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. 18,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,174. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

