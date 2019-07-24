Grassi Investment Management Makes New $339,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 92,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,471. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

