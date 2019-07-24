Grassi Investment Management Has $745,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,545. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

